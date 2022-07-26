Commonwealth Games a family affair for Justin Holland

The last time Justin Holland wore the green and gold for Australia at the Commonwealth Games, he was technically still a child.
The then-17-year-old wrestler competed in Delhi in 2010 - 12 years ago.
A lot has changed since then, and Holland, from Abbotsbury, is in a far better place this time around.
"Last Commonwealth Games I was only 17 years old - I was a kid wrestling men," he told the Champion.
"I've become more mature with my strength, feed, tactical and technical skills.
"I've had plenty more tournaments under my belt since then and I'm at a prime age to compete."
This time around the 29-year-old will also have family right alongside him.
Sister Carissa Holland is Wrestling Australia's head coach, while cousin Jayden Lawrence, of Rossmore, is also competing in the team.
While Holland is in the men's freestyle 57-kilogram division, Lawrence is in the 86-kilogram division.
The former Fairvale High School student said it was incredible for the trio to be together in Birmingham this year.
"It feels extraordinary to be representing Australia alongside my cousin Jayden and my sister Carissa being the head coach for the team," Holland said.
"It's the first Games with all three of us going all together."
Holland said the 12-year gap between Commonwealth Games appearances just filled him with an even greater drive to succeed.
"It feels great," he said.
"I'm motivated, more dedicated and determined to be competing at the Commonwealth Games after 12 years."
Holland first got into the sport after following his cousins into professional wrestling.
After searching for a freestyle wrestling club in Cabramatta, he soon tried the sport out and was sold.
"I fell in love with the idea of becoming a wrestler," he said.
"Once I did my first session I completely fell in love with the sport and have done it ever since."
When he's not training or competing in Birmingham, Holland will be cheering on his fellow Aussies in other sports.
"I love watching the swimming, athletics and rowing," he said.
"It's so engaging and Australia is so strong at those sports."
Holland thanked his parents for being his "main supporters" and credited the folks at spike22, The Functional Dojo, Physio Quest, Muscle Retune, Ethos Performance and more for helping him reach the Commonwealth Games arena again.
"Stay tuned for the 6th of August," he said. "It's going to be a great event."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
