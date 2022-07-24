OK, get the calculator out - it's the final round of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's and there are still a plethora of permutations that could happen.
One thing that is for certain is Marconi can no longer win the premiership after their 2-0 loss to APIA Leichhardt at Lambert Park on Sunday.
So just where they can their finish? Here are the possibilities.
Sydney United 58 will finish the season in eighth place after their 4-2 to loss to Manly on Sunday. The Reds will stay play a key role in the finals combination with their result against APIA Leichhardt at Lambert Park vital in the top-five make up.
All final round games will be played on Sunday at 3pm.
