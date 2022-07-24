CORE Community Services receives Commonwealth Bank donation

CORE Community Services chief executive Juana Reinoso said they were "grateful for the generosity" of Commonwealth Bank Cabramatta branch employees who donated $500 to CORE as part of a nationwide community donation program.
Commonwealth Bank have pledged to donate $400,000 nationally to recognise organisations that make a difference to the communities in which they operate.
Each Commonwealth Bank branch and customer-facing team has been allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.
"After another challenging start to the year for many communities, this is one small way we can get behind local organisations who continue to do good work within our community. We are pleased to support CORE Community Services," Commonwealth Bank Cabramatta customer service manager Anjala Singh said.
"In particular, CORE Community Services continues to deliver vital services to the people of south-west Sydney, with a focus on culturally and linguistically diverse communities, children, young people and their families, people with a disability, the aged, and those facing financial disadvantage or hardship, so it's great to be able to support them in this great work."
Ms Reinoso said: "We are so grateful for the generosity and and having CBA's support to continue to enrich the vulnerable communities we serve across south-west Sydney."
