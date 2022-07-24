Fairfield City Champion

CORE Community Services receives Commonwealth Bank donation

By Chris Boulous
Updated July 24 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:00pm
Anjala Singh, Customer Service Manager, Cabramatta Branch, Kavita Shukla, Area Manager, South West Sydney, Juana Reinoso, CORE Community Services CEO, Shama Pande, CORE Community Services, Multicultural Communities Service Manager and Dalal Rizk, Branch Manager, Cabramatta.

CORE Community Services chief executive Juana Reinoso said they were "grateful for the generosity" of Commonwealth Bank Cabramatta branch employees who donated $500 to CORE as part of a nationwide community donation program.

