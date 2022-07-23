Teenager charged following alleged stabbing

A teenager has been charged after another teenager was allegedly stabbed on Friday night.
About 11pm on July 22, a 16-year-old boy presented to Fairfield Police Station with multiple stab wounds.
Officers from Fairfield Police Area Command immediately rendered first aid to the boy until he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He was taken to Liverpool Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
A short time later, officers attended the carpark of a fast-food restaurant on The Horsley Drive, Fairfield, where four males - who were in a parked motor vehicle - were arrested.
The males - a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds, and a 21-year-old man - were taken to Fairfield Police Station.
A crime scene was established in the carpark which is being examined by specialist police.
One of the 17-year-old boys was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and breach of bail.
He was refused bail and will appear at a children's court today.
The three other teenagers were released pending further inquiries.
Police are continuing to conduct a canvas of the area as investigations into the incident continue.
