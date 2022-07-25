Fairfield City Champion

15 per cent: Fairfield has lowest rate of registered organ and tissue donors

CB
By Chris Boulous
July 25 2022 - 10:00pm
NSW Organ and Tissue Donation Service general manager Danielle Fisher said they will continue to work closely with diverse communities to better understand their perspective and facilitate discussion about organ and tissue donation after it was revealed Fairfield has the lowest rate of registration in NSW.

CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

