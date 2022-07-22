NSW Poisons Information Centre (NSWPIC) medical director Dr Darren Roberts is urging the community not to use outdoor heaters and barbeques inside.
The warning follows the hospitalisation of six people this week from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
There have been more than 70 calls to the NSWPIC this year relating to carbon monoxide - a colourless and odourless toxic gas - exposures. Of these, 58 calls resulted in those affected being hospitalised for assessment and treatment.
"It is a major concern because you can't see, smell or taste the gas. The early symptoms for carbon monoxide poisoning are also non-specific, which is why it can be so dangerous," Dr Roberts said.
"To protect your family, it is vital to never burn barbeque coals indoors or in enclosed spaces. Barbeques and outdoor heaters should only be used outside, in a well-ventilated area.
"It may seem like a simple and practical solution when you are feeling cold, but unfortunately it can have serious consequences including death."
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can include headache, nausea, vomiting and dizziness. Prolonged exposures can cause loss of consciousness, seizures, and in some instances, permanent brain damage or death.
