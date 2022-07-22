How lifestyle choices affect your oral health

Keeping your gums and teeth healthy is crucial for a confident and picture-perfect smile. But aside from that, observing proper oral hygiene is also essential to your overall health. Since many believe oral health is a window to one's overall health, you must give it adequate care and attention.

You may be wondering how you can take care of your oral health. The truth is, your daily lifestyle is more important than you think. Aside from significantly influencing your overall wellness, it'd also affect your oral health.



For instance, an unhealthy diet, substance and alcohol abuse, tobacco use, and poor oral hygiene could affect your oral health negatively. You also become more at risk for oral diseases without addressing such aspects appropriately.

So, it's best to monitor your habits, especially the food, drinks, and medications you take to take care of your dental health. Regular dental check-ups and treatments could also help maintain good oral health. You can get the facts needed from reliable online sources about dental treatments and services.

Furthermore, if you're wondering how your lifestyle can affect your oral health, listed below are some things you need to know about it.

1. Unhealthy diet increases the risks of gum diseases

Although you may not know it, having an unhealthy diet could gradually affect your oral health, leading to gum diseases and illnesses. For starters, it's well established that what you eat and drink could affect your dental health in the long run. Therefore, consuming too much sugar and starch could increase the risks of tooth decay and gum problems.

While there's no problem with enjoying treats and sweets sometimes, it's crucial to tone down your sugar intake as it might eventually creep into your eating habits. Worse, too much carbs and sugar intake may contribute to plaque build-up and bacteria, which may slowly affect your tooth enamel.

So, it'd be better for you to monitor your nutritional intake and take in food rich in vitamins and minerals. It's also best to consider the following for good oral health:

Fresh fruits and veggies

Lean meats and fatty fish

Whole grains

Dairy products (cheese, milk, and yogurt)

Nuts and seeds

Eating various nutrient-rich food and following a balanced diet could significantly keep your gums and teeth in good condition.

2. Alcohol Abuse May Lead To Oral Cancer

Aside from an unbalanced diet, drinking too much alcohol could also negatively impact oral health. For starters, it's known that alcohol like white wine, beer, and cider could be highly acidic, which could cause erosion in your tooth enamel. Consequently, it may lead to tooth sensitivity and pain.

Alcohol abuse endangers your overall health and wellness and affects your oral health in many ways. Specifically, a study shows that long-term heavy drinkers tend to have high levels of plaque build-up, teeth stains, and extreme dryness in the mouth. Alcohol abuse could increase the risks of obesity, heart ailments, stroke, dementia, liver failure, and oral cancer.

So, it's best to drink in moderation. Always pay attention to your alcohol intake. As much as possible, you shouldn't exceed what you can only take to avoid worst-case scenarios.

3. Smoking may lead to tooth decay

Besides alcohol abuse, another common factor behind various oral problems is smoking. It's well-known that smoking could affect one's body negatively, especially dental health. Despite that, some people disregard its harmful consequences, eventually leading to various dental problems.

Smoking can negatively affect oral health, increasing the risks of gum diseases, tooth decay, tooth loss, bad breath, and oral cancer. Cigarettes and tobacco contain nicotine and tar, which may stain your teeth and cause yellow colouration. Hence, it's best to avoid smoking and or lessen it to better care for your teeth and gums.

4. Medications could cause oral problems

Although commonly unheard of, your medications may also adversely impact your oral health if not addressed appropriately. If you haven't heard about it yet, it's crucial to note that some drugs could lead to inflammation, mouth sores, and tooth loss. Improper usage of medications could also result in other types of gum diseases.

Medications like antidepressants are also said to cause dry mouth and tooth decay. So, it's best to avoid self-medication and taking unprescribed, harmful drugs to maintain good dental health. That said, always consult your doctor before taking any medications.

Bottom line

As simple as it may seem, leading a healthy, meaningful lifestyle is essential to your overall health and wellness. It's also crucial to develop good habits and incorporate proper daily routines for oral health.



From taking vitamins regularly, following a healthy, balanced diet, making lifestyle changes, and avoiding unhealthy habits and vices, plenty of alternatives would help you achieve good oral health.

