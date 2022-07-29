Fairfield City Champion

Pablo Bonilla is off to Harvard

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 29 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scholar: Pablo Bonilla. Picture: Simon Bennett

Former Bossley Park High School student Pablo Bonilla has grown up loving numbers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.