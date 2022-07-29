Pablo Bonilla is off to Harvard

Former Bossley Park High School student Pablo Bonilla has grown up loving numbers.
"Initially I was interested in maths but then I realised I could apply mathematics to understand the world through physics and that's what got me hooked on physics," he said.
Advertisement
"Even though we work with equations and numbers a lot of the time, the thing that drives a lot of theoretical physicists is weird ideas like time travel and teleporting."
The 22-year-old, who finished the HSC extension two maths course as a 15-year-old, is one of 31 recipients of the Ramsay Postgraduate Scholarship for postgraduate study overseas.
The scholars were selected based on a number of a criteria including strength of character, leadership, academic achievement, future goals and a commitment to advancing a richer and deeper understanding of our civilisation.
The Centre Ramsay received 167 applications for this year's scholarship, up more than 70 per cent from 2021.
The former Fairfield resident is using the scholarship to study a PhD in theoretical physics at Harvard University. He leaves in September for the five-year course. He previously graduated with a bachelor of science and bachelor of advanced studies (physics and mathematics) from the University of Sydney with first class honours, the University Medal, and the top mark in his cohort.
The quantum scientist has been involved in several research projects and is excited about quantum computing's potential to revolutionise medicine, and renewable energy and intends to continue exploring this rising technology and its impact on society.
"It's amazing to get the scholarship because it's going to give me an opportunity to study overseas at a world-renowned university like Harvard and achieve my dream to become a scientist," he said.
"I'm looking forward to it. I'm a little bit nervous but excited at the same time. I've always wanted to study overseas, but it can be expensive so the scholarship definitely facilitated my studies at Harvard which will put me in a position where I can have more impact after I graduate."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.