Marconi Squash Open attracts players from across NSW

Marconi Tennis and Squash held the inaugural Marconi Squash Open on July 16 and 17. The event featured more than 40 players from across NSW playing across five different divisions.
The final of the Men's Open came down to former world number 274 Eugene Heng and Bradley Fullick, who has a current national ranking of 19 in Australia. The experience of Eugene proved to be to vital in the big points with Eugene winning the final 11-4, 11-6, 11-9.
Local player Yeu Pham won the B-Grade division while another local junior Nathan Hines won the C-grade division with fellow Marconi representative Donny Mulley coming in second.
Elizabeth Wang (juniors) and Andrew Davis (A-grade) won the other two divisions.
"Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to everyone who participated," said Marconi Squash head coach Damien Collins, who finished in 11th pace in the Open division.
"Special thanks goes to the major Sponsors Cheeky Monkey Squash, Karakal Australia and also to NSW Squash for supplying a referee for the finals, and Jessica Rogerson from Bondi Squash for helping behind the scenes."
