Fairfield City Champion
Marconi Squash Open attracts players from across NSW

By Chris Boulous
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:07am, first published July 20 2022 - 11:00pm
Marconi Tennis and Squash held the inaugural Marconi Squash Open on July 16 and 17. The event featured more than 40 players from across NSW playing across five different divisions.

