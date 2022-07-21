Agnes Thornton celebrates milestone birthday

Agnes Josephine Thornton never thought she was old. And still doesn't - despite celebrating her 100th birthday on Friday, July 22.
The long-time Canley Vale resident puts her longevity down to never smoking, eating healthy home grown food and walking everyday as she never drove a car.
She was born on July 22, 1922 in Newton to parents Francis and Mary. She was the third of five children and went to school at St Joseph's Newtown.
In 1936, the family moved from Newtown to Yennora because St Joseph's Newtown needed to extend the church and school. They then moved to Canley Vale which was well-known as a small farming community.
The family lived comfortably through the great depression as Agnes' father was an essential worker, and she can remember her parents cooking extra and feeding hungry people.
Agnes started work in a shoe shop in Auburn at the age of 14 and it is there she met her husband James and they got married on March 27 in 1942 in Fairfield. They had three children Mike, Sally and Marea.
Agnes and James worked tirelessly for the Sacred Heart Cabramatta Parish. Agnes ran the tuckshop for many years and was very competent at sewing and knitting and she made a lot of clothes. She also made and iced some incredible birthday and wedding cakes.
The pair worked every Monday night "housie" and they also had orphans from Liverpool Orphanage spend time at their place during the holidays.
Every Christmas school break the family would go on a holiday to the beach.
When James retired he became the handyman for the church, school and convent and Agnes took on the position as housekeeper for the presbytery.
Agnes and James were married for 62 years before James dies in 2004. Agnes has kept up her walking and reading despite recent health concerns. Agnes has three children, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
