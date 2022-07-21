Fairfield City Champion

Agnes Thornton celebrates milestone birthday

CB
By Chris Boulous
July 21 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Agnes Josephine Thornton never thought she was old. And still doesn't - despite celebrating her 100th birthday on Friday, July 22.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.