Fairfield City Champion

Prairiewood High School to feature on new TV series

CB
By Chris Boulous
July 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prairiewood High School year 11 student Aiden Tamen will never forget the cryptic email he and some other students received to go to a classroom during recess.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.