Prairiewood High School to feature on new TV series

Prairiewood High School year 11 student Aiden Tamen will never forget the cryptic email he and some other students received to go to a classroom during recess.
"We turned up assuming the worst, and got the opportunity of a lifetime instead. They explained that were were chosen to apply for a gameshow being held later in the year and they thought we were a good pool of candidates to put forward," he said.
That game show was Shaun Micallef's Brain Eisteddfod and Prairiewood High School is one of 18 schools from across the country that is taking part in the first season. Aiden, Jazelyn Singh, Jack Bensemann and Sophie Condell represented the school on the new TV series.
Comedian and former student Shaun Micallef dug out his old textbooks to test year 11 students on a range of school subjects - and of course have fun along the way.
"I've always believed there was intelligent life on this planet and I am delighted and proud to be part of 10's efforts to discover it right here in Australia," Micallef said.
"Also, I was once a year 11 student myself, and will be using my old notes to double-check the answers."
For Jazlyn, she said it was a "unique and amusing experience" to be part of the show.
"Being part of the show and seeing the behind the scenes; seeing the effort that goes into it, really gives you a good exposure to something you always wanted to learn more about," she said.
"The best moment for me was probably when I answered my first question on the show."
Aiden said their were two main reasons he decided to take part in Shaun Micallef's Brain Eisteddfod.
"The ability to say 'I was on a gameshow on TV with Shaun Micallef' was reason enough. A close second was the ability to represent the school on the national level and put Prairiewood High School on the map," he said.
"The experience was memorable, to put it lightly. Personally, the best moment was my reaction to the set. It was just pure, unadulterated, jaw dropping awe. I will not forget how we felt walking onto the set for the first time.
"If we hadn't had Shaun to interact and joke around with, we wouldn't have been able to finish the show because of our nerves. It was incredible to be in the same room as him, let alone laugh with him. Or at him, in some cases. It was also refreshing to see that his persona on screen is who he is in person."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
