Disaster assistance for floods

By Frank Carbone, Fairfield Mayor
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:24am
I'm glad to see the worst of the wet and windy weather behind us as we now focus our efforts on flood recovery and clean-up.

