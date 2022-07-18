Disaster assistance for floods

While families have since returned to their homes I'd like to remind you that help is available through financial assistance, support with food and essential items, and general clean-up services if needed. The quickest way to find the support available is by visiting service.nsw.gov.au or service.nsw.gov.au/floods or calling Service NSW on 13 77 88. For small businesses, advice is available at smallbusiness.nsw.gov.au. Council crews are also providing ground support by cleaning up flood debris and repairing potholes around the city.