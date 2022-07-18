Horsley Park-based family business Bagala Bros Australia have been crowned Flower Grower of the Year at the recent Sydney Markets' Fresh Awards.
The flower growers, wholesalers and importers grow their roses at Horsley Park and have been established for more than 40-years. They were previously finalists in the category in 2017 and 2018.
Michael Bagala and his cousin Michael run the business after taking over from his late-dad Frank and his brother Antonio, who is still part of the business. Their five-hectare climate-controlled farm has 40,000 plants which they produce all-year round for customers including the weddings and funeral industries. They currently have a big demand for the cottage-variety of roses and the wedding colours of whites, pinks and creams.
"We went down to the awards this year thinking it was not our turn because we were up against other great growers. When they read our name out it was very exciting," said Mr Bagala, whose day starts at 10.30pm on the three market days.
"We are very honoured to have won Flower Grower of the Year for 2022. We couldn't have achieved this without our loyal customers; thank you for all your support and for voting for us. A big thank you to our well deserved staff for all their hard work and to our families for their support.
"An award like this shows that our customers, peers and industry are showing us some appreciation. It gives you the motivation to keep going. Being a local grower is very important for our industry; it was going down the track where the imports were taking over and a lot of local growers dropped out. But we stuck on and now the imported produce is more expensive to bring in and now our local product has become more attractive to the buyer."
After a two-year COVID-enforced absence, the Sydney Markets 2022 Fresh Awards returned with a cocktail function at the ICC Sydney with 17 winners announced among the fresh produce, floral and content industries.
Retailers and growers were evaluated through an intensive mystery shopping program and judged on produce quality and freshness, customer service, industry knowledge, store appearance and innovative approaches.
Sydney Markets chief executive Brad Latham said the Fresh Award contenders are some of the "heroes of our industry".
"They have had to navigate some of the most challenging times in business both with the pandemic and natural disasters, yet not only have they survived, many have thrived," he said.
"These small businesses have remained cornerstones of our local communities, pivoting and adapting to ensure they can continue to service their customers."
Sydney Markets chairman John Pearson said: "These businesses are a credit to themselves, and to the industry in general. They work tirelessly to deliver top quality produce, customer service and value for money."
Winner: Bagala Bros Australia (Horsley Park).
Finalists:
