Bagala Bros Australia crowned Flower Grower of the Year

By Chris Boulous
Updated July 18 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 10:30pm
Winners: Michael Bagala (left) accepts the Sydney Markets 2022 Fresh Award.

Horsley Park-based family business Bagala Bros Australia have been crowned Flower Grower of the Year at the recent Sydney Markets' Fresh Awards.

