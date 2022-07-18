Reds snatch win, Marconi lose lead

The National Premier Leagues NSW Men's Premiership race is set to go down to the wire.
With two rounds remaining, Marconi now sit in second place after their 0-0 draw with Wollongong Wolves at WIN Stadium on Friday night.
The Stallions are equal with Blacktown City FC on 37-points (but behind them on goal differential) with games against APIA Leichhardt FC and Northbridge Bulls FC remaining.
They will also be without Charles Lokolingoy for the rest of the season after the striker signed with Maltese Challenge League outfit Zebbug Rangers.
The Stallions could have an unlikely ally in neighbours Sydney United 58 who defeated Sydney FC 1-0 at the weekend courtesy of a 90th minute goal to Kyle Cimenti.
The Reds, who are preparing for clutch Waratah and Australia Cup matches, are looking to end their league campaign on a high and play finals contenders Manly and APIA Leichhardt FC in the final two rounds.
