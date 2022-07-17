Fairfield City Champion

Nappy Collective launch annual campaign to ease 'nappy stress'

By Chris Boulous
Updated July 17 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 10:13pm
The Nappy Collective - Australia's only not-for-profit solely focused on collecting and redistributing nappies to families in crisis - is aiming to provide one million nappies to children and families experiencing "nappy stress" across Australia during their annual Collective Campaign this July.

