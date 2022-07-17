Nappy Collective launch annual campaign to ease 'nappy stress'

The Nappy Collective - Australia's only not-for-profit solely focused on collecting and redistributing nappies to families in crisis - is aiming to provide one million nappies to children and families experiencing "nappy stress" across Australia during their annual Collective Campaign this July.
Between July 18 and 31, 230 Collection Points around Australia will open to accept donations of new or leftover disposable nappies including Liverpool Libraries at Liverpool, Green Valley and Carnes Hill, Busy Bees Music Bossley Park and Swimz Guildford.
The following donations are accepted:
"Some 280,000 children across Australia each year don't have their nappy changed as often as they need to, which leads to skin irritation, urinary infections, and emotional distress," The Nappy Collective chief executive Sarah Witty said.
"A lack of access to clean nappies may be due to issues of financial hardship, homelessness or escaping domestic violence, or those impacted by natural disasters, such as the recent flooding we have seen in New South Wales and Queensland."
The Nappy Collective saw its nationwide volunteer numbers fall from approximately 700 to just 40 in the past year due to COVID-19 related lockdowns reducing access to drop-off points.
