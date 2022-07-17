Paul Gallen, Isaac Heeney, Ruan Sims, Wade Graham, Poppy Olsen and Mitchell Moses are among a line-up of top athletes who have joined forces with the state government as part of the Department of Customer Service's Little Things campaign calling on fans to put their support behind the little things they can do to help beat the flu and COVID-19 this winter.
William Murphy, who is the Department of Customer Service's deputy secretary of customer, delivery and transformation, said little things like ensuring vaccinations are up to date, staying home if sick and wearing a mask in crowded places all help reduce the spread and the chance of ending up in hospital from severe disease during the higher risk winter months.
"No matter what sport you play or team you love, we need to do the little things that protect ourselves, our teammates and importantly those fans who may be at higher risk of serious illness," Mr Murphy said.
"Everyone is likely to have a family member, friend or fellow supporter who might be at higher risk of severe disease. By continuing to do the little things people can help keep loved ones, the local community and themselves well this winter."
Mr Murphy said if someone has COVID-19 symptoms, they should take a test and if it is positive make sure they isolate for seven days and follow the health advice. If people are well and watching a game indoors with mates, they should open a door or window to increase ventilation. The campaign features imagery showcasing a basketball game on a face mask and skaters on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
