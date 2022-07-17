Fairfield City Champion

Sporting stars unite to tackle the flu and COVID-19 this winter.

July 17 2022 - 11:00pm
Plane: Paul Gallen and Ruan Sims during their Little Things campaign advertisement.

Paul Gallen, Isaac Heeney, Ruan Sims, Wade Graham, Poppy Olsen and Mitchell Moses are among a line-up of top athletes who have joined forces with the state government as part of the Department of Customer Service's Little Things campaign calling on fans to put their support behind the little things they can do to help beat the flu and COVID-19 this winter.

