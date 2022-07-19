'Huge response' for this year's Capture Fairfield

Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said that it was great to see people's "unique interpretation" of the places, diversity and community spirit that make up Fairfield in this year's Capture Fairfield Visual Arts and Photography competition.
This year's competition received 54 visual art and 414 photograph submissions with the winners announced at the July council meeting.
The judging panel - which comprised the mayor, councillors, previous winners and staff - made their selection based on the skill, strong visual appeal and response to this year's 'Love Where You Live - Support, Protect and Explore' theme.
The new 'Waste to Art' group category - which invited local primary school classes to upcycle general waste into art - had nine submissions.
"I would like to thank everyone who participated. We are thrilled by the huge response from the community year after year and look forward to seeing next year's submissions," Mr Carbone said.
The winning and highly commended art and photography submissions will be on display at Fairfield Council's administration centre and photography submissions also at the Whitlam Library Cabramatta from August 1 to September 30. Council has also compiled a photobook containing many of the entries received online | fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/capturefairfield.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
