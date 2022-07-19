Fairfield City Champion
'Huge response' for this year's Capture Fairfield

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 11:00pm
Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said that it was great to see people's "unique interpretation" of the places, diversity and community spirit that make up Fairfield in this year's Capture Fairfield Visual Arts and Photography competition.

