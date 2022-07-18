Cambodian community commemorate activist

The Cambodian community in Bonnyrigg met at Wat Khemarangsaram on Sunday, July 10 to commemorate the life of the much-loved activist, Dr Kem Ley on the sixth anniversary of his death. Dr Ley was a popular commentator on social issues in Cambodia and a critic of corruption in the country. He was assassinated when he went out for a morning coffee in Phnom Penh on the morning of July 10, 2016.
Kem Ley had visited Australia and the temple in Bonnyrigg just a few weeks before his assassination and it has been a tradition at the temple to mark the anniversary of his death. Last year, when lockdown prevented the community from attending, the monks lit candles and broadcast live to the community. This year, with the community able to gather again, the ceremony began with prayers and Buddhist chants.
Nola Randall, who was in Phnom Penh on the day he died, recalled the distress as news spread and the outpouring of grief that followed. So intense was the grief, that more than a million people followed his funeral procession from the capital of Phnom Penh to his resting place in his hometown in Takeo.
"Although his life was often seen through a political lens, it was his commitment to the rights of ordinary people which should be the focus," she said.
Just before his death, he was taking part in a journey of "100 Days with Khmer Families" staying in villages to listen to the problems people faced and to empower families at the grassroots.
Abbot Venglim Mel also paid tribute to Kem Ley's courage, explaining that he had "spread light onto darkness", so that people could understand that they had equal rights under the constitution.
The community took it in turns to place flowers in front of a small shrine set up with a photo of Kem Ley and candles. Prayers were also said for the former Japanese Prime Minister, whose assassination had shocked the community.
Memorials for Kem Ley were held in Cambodian communities around the world. In Melbourne, Kem Ley's widow, Bou Rochana and her children took part in the ceremony. Bou Rochana fled Cambodia in 2016, fearing for her family's safety. After Australia offered her asylum, she started a new life in Melbourne.
Srey Kang, the President of the Khmer Community of NSW, who closed the ceremony, recalled one of Kem Ley's best-known sayings: "Wipe away your tears and continue the journey."
