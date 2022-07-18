Fairfield City Champion

Cambodian community commemorate activist

By Genevieve Kang
The Cambodian community in Bonnyrigg met at Wat Khemarangsaram on Sunday, July 10 to commemorate the life of the much-loved activist, Dr Kem Ley on the sixth anniversary of his death. Dr Ley was a popular commentator on social issues in Cambodia and a critic of corruption in the country. He was assassinated when he went out for a morning coffee in Phnom Penh on the morning of July 10, 2016.

