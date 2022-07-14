Fairfield City Champion

Blue Star Air Conditioning wins Mitsubishi Electric Australia's Central NSW Dealer of the Year

By Chris Boulous
Updated July 15 2022 - 2:58am, first published July 14 2022 - 9:52pm
Blue Star Air Conditioning team members accepting the award.

Blue Star Air-Conditioning owner Ken Lam said it was an "honour" to have been awarded Mitsubishi Electric Australia's NSW Central Dealer of the Year award at the recent Diamond Dealer Network awards.

