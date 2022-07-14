Blue Star Air-Conditioning owner Ken Lam said it was an "honour" to have been awarded Mitsubishi Electric Australia's NSW Central Dealer of the Year award at the recent Diamond Dealer Network awards.
The awards were presented at a three-day event at Daydream Island which hosted businesses from across the country.
Blue Star Air Conditioning, which is based in Lansvale, has been a partner of Mitsubishi Electric for a number of years.
"The success and spirit of our business is truly a testament to the strength of our team and the local community, who have supported us through the highs and lows of the last couple of years," Mr Lam said.
"Being part of a strong partner network with Mitsubishi Electric Australia has given us opportunities to scale and grow and I am proud to be able to represent my local community, and put the spotlight on Central NSW."
LEG national sales general manager, Zane Barron thanked Blue Star Air Conditioning for their loyalty.
"The Diamond Dealer Awards are always a great opportunity to thank our incredible network, and this year we intentionally chose to do things differently," he said.
"After another unprecedented year for many it was important for us to make sure our dealers like, Blue Star Air Conditioning left feeling appreciated and inspired. We look forward to another successful year ahead."
The event included a number of keynote speakers including Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy and featured sports inspired team building exercises.
