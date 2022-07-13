The Vocalist: New singing competition supports industry

Mounties Group chief executive Dale Hunt said their new $20,000 singing competition - The Vocalist - is an opportunity for young talent to have a stage to share their talent with the local community.
The new 13-week competition will held every Thursday from August to October at Mounties in Mount Pritchard and Halekulani Bowling Club on the Central Coast for solo vocalists aged 12 years and over.
Contestants will perform in front of a panel of judges and a live audience with successful entrants from each venue invited to participate in heats, semi-finals, finals and then a Mounties vs Halekulani grand final on Thursday, October 27.
"We feel extremely privileged to be able to put on such exciting events for our members and guests after emerging from such challenging times," Mr Hunt said.
"Not only are we able to encourage a new wave of talented musicians to follow their dreams, but also find a way to support the performing arts industry after it was hit hard throughout the last two years of lockdowns.
"We cannot wait to see what talent emerges from Sydney and Central Coast communities. Who knows, Australia's next biggest performer may be walking through our doors."
