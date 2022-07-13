DA approved for Club Marconi's independent living units

Club Marconi chief executive Matthew Biviano said their decision to embark upon 93-resort style Independent Living Units forms part of the club's 20-year strategic plan.
After five years of determination, the club has been successful in obtaining development application approval for 93 approved apartments to be located at their Bossley Park site.
Advertisement
"Approximately five years ago it was highlighted in a specialist market research report that there was a shortfall of over 400 Independent Living Units in our primary and secondary catchment areas," Mr Biviano said.
"As such, Club Marconi wants to continue their historical positive contribution in the community and assist in providing a vibrant, recreational and entertainment destination for our ageing population in the south-west Sydney region."
The 93 approved apartments are planned to be made up of the following:
The approved DA includes a new two-level members undercover carpark for 637 spaces with vertical lift access and 125 seniors secure parking with lift access to their individual apartment floors for ease of access.
It is also proposed to extensively landscape the frontage of the club site to Prairie Vale Road and Restwell Road.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.