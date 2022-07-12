Fast forward: Local students attend WSU program

More than 800 year 12 students from 65 schools across western Sydney - including 12 in Fairfield and Liverpool - took part in Western Sydney University's annual Fast Forward Conference at the Parramatta South campus recently.
The event was held for the first time in nearly three years and was the final on-campus event for students who have been participating in the Fast Forward program since year 9.
The program consists of activities and events tailored to each year group and encourages students to see the value in continuing their education through year 12 and beyond.
Over the course of the day, students had the opportunity to attend two interactive sessions from more than 30 academic workshops based on their individual interests, which were delivered by Western Sydney University academics. Students also heard talks about WSU's HSC True Reward early offer program and about scholarship opportunities available to them.
"Watching these students unlocking their potential over the course of the four-year program is humbling, then seeing them at this final event with their peers and the way they have developed and come into their own is exciting," the university's acting director of future student engagement Sophie Partridge said.
The Fairfield and Liverpool schools that took part in the Fast Forward year 12 Conference were:
