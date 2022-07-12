'Working smoke alarms save lives'

Authorities have made an urgent plea for residents, landlords and tenants across NSW to make sure they have a working smoke alarm in their home.
The renewed safety call comes as the death toll from house fires this winter is now more than double last year's season.
Since June 1, Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has attended 373 house fires across NSW. Of these, 44 per cent did not have working smoke alarms, while a further 20 per cent did not a have smoke alarm installed.
Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said the risk of death in a house fire is significantly reduced if working smoke alarms are installed.
"Since the start of June we've lost nine people in house fires across the state, which is more than double the entire 2021 winter death toll of four," Ms Cooke said.
"Fire can engulf a home in a matter of minutes and while smoke won't wake you up, a smoke alarm will, which could be the difference between life and death."
FRNSW Acting Deputy Commissioner Trent Curtin said it's the law for all properties to have at least one working smoke alarm installed on every level of the home.
"Landlords are responsible for the installation of smoke alarms in rented premises. After the tenancy begins, the tenant is responsible for replacing the battery, if needed, in battery-operated smoke alarms. Landlords must replace the batteries in a hard-wired smoke alarm," Acting Deputy Commissioner Curtin said.
"And if you live in a rental property, I urge you to test your smoke alarm and make sure it's in good working order. If there's no smoke alarm or it's faulty, contact your landlord immediately. It may just save your life and that of your loved ones."
One of the checks Smithfield FRNSW perform at home fire safety visits is to ensure smoke detectors are in good working condition.
They are encouraging residents to:
