Fairfield City Champion

Ramy Najjarine re-signs with the Western Sydney Wanderers

CB
By Chris Boulous
July 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back in red and black: Ramy Najjarine. Picture: Western Sydney Wanderers

Fairfield West product Ramy Najjarine has re-signed with his hometown club for the next two A-League Men's season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.