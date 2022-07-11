Ramy Najjarine re-signs with the Western Sydney Wanderers

Fairfield West product Ramy Najjarine has re-signed with his hometown club for the next two A-League Men's season.
The former Westfields Sports High School student inked a new deal with the Western Sydney Wanderers last week.
The 22-year-old was an inaugural member of the Wanderers Academy in 2015 and returned to the red and blacks last season after stints at Melbourne City and Newcastle Jets.
The forward, who was recently part of Australia's under-23 Asian Cup squad that qualified for the semi-final, featured in 22 matches and scored two goals last season.
"(Last season) was a bit of a crazy season. We didn't expect to finish the way that we did, but there were plenty of positives to take out of it," Najjarine said.
"I'm excited and grateful to re-sign here. I know what it means to play for this club, so I'm just excited to be here and I can't wait for the season to start.
"There's plenty of fresh faces and good personalities at the club, and I think you will see a big change and step in the right direction."
Wanderers coach Mark Rudan said he was delighted to have Najjarine back at the club to continue his "growth and development."
"A local boy, Ramy understands the importance of representing his hometown club and is passionate about becoming a fantastic ambassador for not only region, but the next generation," he said.
