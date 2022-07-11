Council plants tens of thousands of plants each year to beautify our city - in parks, at sportsfields and in reserves and along streets and at roundabouts.
You may have noticed the 1200 trees council planted 18 months ago along Polding Street, near Fairfield Hospital have grown and are looking magnificent.
Last month we planted a thousand trees including bottle brushes, various gum trees and crepe myrtles in parks and streets at Endeavour Park, Canley Heights, Knight Park, Yennora and Prospect View Park, Fairfield Heights. We're always careful to choose the best tree for the right location.
In the past eight years our Community Nursery has grown more than 500,000 native plants that have been planted all across our city. Residents can also do their bit to make our city green and look great.
Trees and shade make our suburbs cooler and plants make our city look inviting. They provide homes and shelter for birds and other small wildlife, and reduce erosion along our roads and waterways.
I encourage you to plant appropriate trees and shrubs in your gardens and properties. You can also join a council bushcare group, volunteer at our Community Nursery or join us for National Tree Day on July 31, 9am-1pm.
On National Tree Day you can help council and other residents plant 3500 trees at Parklea Parade, Canley Heights to add to the 2500 trees already planted there and increase the site's biodiversity and fauna habitat further. The site is accessible to people of all abilities, so I hope to see you there.
The project is part of the Greening Our City grant program that is proudly funded by the NSW Government in association with Local Government NSW.
