Mum wins free childcare for a year

Talk about a timely surprise.
When local mum Holly (surname withheld) enquired with early childhood learning provider Young Academics Bossley Park about enrolling her daughter Poppy she was entered into a draw to win a year's worth of free childcare.
Holly, who is pregnant with baby No.2, was shocked to get the phone call announcing she'd won just in time for Poppy's first birthday. She said the prize would help the family's budget when she goes on maternity leave from her role as a registered nurse at The Children's Hospital at Westmead and paediatric CPR and first aid educator.
"I am delighted to present this prize to a growing local family and to welcome Holly and her children to the Young Academics community," said Young Academics managing director James Kazzi said.
"The entire office gathered around the phone when we made the call to share the good news with Holly, and it was touching to hear how surprised and happy she was to win, and what a difference this will make to her family."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
