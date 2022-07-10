Fairfield City Champion

Three charged after $150m drug bust

By Finbar O'Mallon
Updated July 10 2022 - 10:34am, first published 10:33am
Police say $150m of drugs were found hidden in machinery being imported to NSW.

Three men have been charged with drug offences in NSW after police allegedly found $150 million of meth and cocaine hidden inside machinery imported from overseas.

