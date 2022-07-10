Stallions lead league

With only three rounds remaining, Marconi have regained the NPL NSW Men's lead after a gritty 1-0 win against Sydney United 58 in a wet and windy derby at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday. Marko Jesic's 14th goal of the campaign off a Domenic Costanzo low drive in the second-half was all that separated the teams as the Stallions moved two-points clear at the top of the ladder. For the Reds, who qualified for the Waratah Cup final on Wednesday, their finals hopes are now over after their eighth loss.