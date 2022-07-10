Fairfield City Champion
What's on

'Icy transformation' for cool holiday fun

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 10 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fun: The hook-a-snowman game is part of the Stockland Wetherill Parks Winter Playground which runs until Sunday, July 17. The hub of live music and themed entertainment is opposite Yoghurberry and includes live music and DJs.

Stockland Wetherill Parks Winter Playground festival is proving popular with customers enjoying the winter-themed food, fun and family activities during the school holidays.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.