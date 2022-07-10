'Icy transformation' for cool holiday fun

Stockland Wetherill Parks Winter Playground festival is proving popular with customers enjoying the winter-themed food, fun and family activities during the school holidays.
As part of the festivities, there are free kids winter workshops where children can make make their own snow globe or arctic slime.
Advertisement
There is also a mulled wine and watercolour workshop for adults where they can learn how to paint winter landscapes in watercolour.
The entrainment line-up includes a performance by famed Assyrian singer and performer Karmelan and her band on July 14 at 5pm.
Bookings are recommended for the complimentary workshops.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.