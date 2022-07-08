Students get a 'head start' in their careers

More than 70 students from 15 local high schools took part in the TAFE NSW Wetherill Park Youth Engagement Strategy Plus (YES+) program recently.
The students completed an eight-week vocational taster course in the community services, nursing and hospitality and cooking industries. The program also gave them an opportunity to connect with industry-expert teachers and explore the practical, hands-on facilities at TAFE NSW.
"This program is a great way for students to get a head start in their careers by developing the hands-on skills that employers are looking for, while still in school," Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens said .
"Before students make decisions about year 11, 12 or HSC subjects they can receive career counselling, mentoring, and literacy and numeracy support as part of the program."
Natalie Gardam, relieving regional general manager at TAFE NSW, said it was great to see local high school students exploring their vocational education and training options at TAFE NSW Wetherill Park.
"The YES+ Program broadens young people's understanding of the types of jobs that potentially await them in industries that are integral to the community," she said.
