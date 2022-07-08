New exhibition is a chance to re-member

Fairfield City Museum and Gallery's latest group exhibition re-member offers the eight artists involved the opportunity to share practices of remembrance and encourage visitors to regather their own ancestral ways of knowing.
The exhibition gathers artists with ancestral threads stitched within the SWANA (South West Asia North Africa) region. It includes experimental sound and video works, collaborations between artists and their families and communities, poetry presented as visual work, meditative drawings and sculptural installations based on the stories of the eight collaborating artists.
It is being curated by Nicole Barakat and features works from Annukina Warda, DJ Gemma, Joanna Kambourian, Maissa Alameddine, Nazanin Marashian, Olivia Nigro, Zeina Iaali and Marian Abboud.
"The fact we have such great diversity is one of the reasons our city is such a vibrant place to call home," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said.
"Our city is built on the back of cultural diversity, with people from across the world bringing and sharing their own unique ancestries, identities and traditions."
