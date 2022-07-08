Fairfield City Champion

New exhibition is a chance to re-member

Updated July 8 2022 - 3:02am, first published 12:00am
Joanna Kambourian's Ancestral Threads II (Sun God) 2022. Picture: Mia Zapata.

Fairfield City Museum and Gallery's latest group exhibition re-member offers the eight artists involved the opportunity to share practices of remembrance and encourage visitors to regather their own ancestral ways of knowing.

