Fairfield City Champion

NSW Humanitarian Awards recognise 'extraordinary' people

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 8 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 NSW Humanitarian Award winners. Pictures: Craig Greenhill, Salty Dingo

Carramar-based NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS) in partnership with the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) presented the 14th NSW Humanitarian Awards on Tuesday night at Government House, Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.