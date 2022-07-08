NSW Humanitarian Awards recognise 'extraordinary' people

Carramar-based NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS) in partnership with the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) presented the 14th NSW Humanitarian Awards on Tuesday night at Government House, Sydney.
The awards acknowledge people who have made an exceptional positive contribution towards refugee and asylum seeker issues and were presented by STARTTS patron NSW Governor Margaret Beazley.
"It is always a special honour to host the NSW Humanitarian Awards at Government House, recognising those individuals and organisations who, through their tireless efforts supporting refugees and asylum seekers in our community, exemplify values vital to the well-being of our State: compassion, inclusivity, and looking out for each other," Ms Beazley said.
STARRTS chief executive Jorge Aroche said: "We have the privilege of being able to recognise the extraordinary work of people from various backgrounds, including many with lived experience, to enhance the healing journey of refugees settling in NSW. This is particularly important now, given that that the last twelve months have sadly been characterised by a plethora of severe humanitarian crises."
Bilal is the executive director of the Massoud Foundation Australia and has provided outstanding service in a number of initiatives assisting Afghan families with an emergency relief response and resettlement needs. Bilal has been involved in community-based services whilst engaging in various forums, consistently advocating for human rights and social justice issues in Afghanistan with a strong focus on girls' education.
"I serve my people with passion and sincerely; this award is a form of acknowledging my work and encourages me to do more on this path," he said.
The Blue Peony Foundation was established to welcome and support Ukrainians who have fled their country following the Russian military invasion in February 2022. The foundation has addressed the needs of more than 700 displaced people from Ukraine providing clothing, bedding, personal hygiene items, food, technology items and language classes and has assisted new arrivals in finding employment, accommodation and connect them with the local community in NSW.
"Initially this project was the first step to help the displaced people of Ukraine arriving in Australia, as many of us felt helpless as the crisis unfolded. We came together one day, complete strangers, females, mums coming from all different walks of life, different nationalities, all united by one desire to assist these people and make a positive change in their lives," Blue Peony Foundation director Zoia Douglas said.
"We are very proud of what we have achieved in this short period of time, the support we have been getting and the relationships we have formed with people. We are a family now! This award means so much to us. It is a confirmation that the work we do is being seen and heard. It is important work and it makes a difference."
RACS provides essential legal services to people seeking asylum, refugees, the stateless and displaced, ensuring culturally linguistically diverse communities receive crucial help navigating the overwhelmingly complex process of immigration related issues. In the last 12 months they has helped 4255 people from 103 countries including Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar.
"RACS is honoured to be recognised for our work in responding to the crisis in Afghanistan. One of the primary requests for assistance the RACS team receive, especially around times of crisis such as the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, is how can families be reunited in safety here in Australia," RACS centre director and principal solicitor Sarah Dale said.
"It is this sense of safety, security and unity of a family that fosters healing, recovery and effective settlement. Recognising this, and the importance of such work - is so critical, not only for the RACS team delivering this service, but for the community whom we support."
Nargis Karimi is a youth coordinator of the Australian Afghan Hassanian Youth Association. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Karimi assisted with initiating a unique care package distribution designed to help migrants, refugees, the vulnerable and elderly.
"I am honoured to be recognised for my hard work within the community, particularly at the Australian Afghan Hassanian Youth Association, with assisting refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and new arrivals with their settlement journey in Australia," Nargis Karimi said.
"This has been a long term and deep passion of mine. I am excited to continue working in this field and hope to continue making a meaningful and positive impact on those people who need our support."
Maryam is the founder and director of Afghan Women on the Move Incorporated (AWOTM). AWOTM creates a safe platform for women as survivors of war and trauma, to gather and participate in arts and cultural programs, outside of religious and political influences. Maryam's work focuses on gender equality, women`s rights and the displacement of the Afghan diaspora.
"I wear the humanitarian awards like a badge of honour. This acknowledgment not only supports our dedication to the causes we believe in and advocate for, it also acknowledges and awards add more responsibility to work harder with sincerity and passion and make those proud and appreciated that they believe in us," Maryam Popal Zahid said.
In the midst of COVID-19 lockdowns, Holroyd High School principal Kylie Adams played a crucial role as part of a team who ensured students impacted by the crisis in Afghanistan were checked in on and assisted with crucial mental health and wellbeing support. Ms Adams organised for delivery of weekly hampers to members of the community with wrap around support during a time of uncertainty and disconnection.
"This award represents my best hopes as a leader and it epitomises the meaningful work, we do each day in our school communities to make a positive difference in the lives of our most vulnerable students and their families," Kylie Adams said.
"It signifies the care and compassion of community, the power of healing and resilience and the importance of equity in education."
Armidale Sanctuary have been supporting refugees since 2003 and has more than 100 volunteers participating in several programs supporting families, children and adults to overcome settlement difficulties. The group has been working tirelessly and are responsive to refugee needs, leading initiatives like the home reading program to alleviate educational disadvantage by providing children with language and homework support to succeed in school.
"Receiving the NSW Humanitarian Award is a great honour for all Armidale Sanctuary volunteers and supporters," Armidale Sanctuary Humanitarian Settlement president Jeff Siegel said.
"We enjoy our work helping former refugees adjust to life in Australia, and it is heartening to know that it is appreciated by STARTTS and other organisations we're partnering with. We believe the award will also encourage more people to join Sanctuary and help meet the current need for more volunteers."
The Tibetan Unity Cup is an annual sporting and cultural festival that brings together people from Tibetan refugee backgrounds. The Cup provides an opportunity for young people from these areas to come together to play sport, build social cohesion, community links and reduce social isolation.
"The first Chigdril (Unity) Cup was held on 6 July in 2009 in Australia's capital city on the Dalai Lama's birthday. The annual sports tournament is now recognised as the premier sporting event for Tibetan young people in Australia and a prime example of the unifying power of sport," Tibetan Unity Cup project director Tamdin Tsering said.
"It is an honour to accept this award on behalf of the Tibetan Community of Australia, past and present community presidents, committee members and Tibetan youth all over Australia. We are grateful to all service providers for their consistent support."
Ernie Friedlander is a Holocaust survivor and in 2004 he established Moving Forward Together (MFT), which aims to build bridges between multicultural communities, emphasising the value of harmony. The MFT's 'Stop Racism Now' campaign pilot in 2021 reached over 1.4 million people with more than 40,000 actively engaging with the program.
"I am greatly honoured to receive this award. It means a lot me, particularly coming from STARTTS which does such wonderful, unselfish work for humanity," Ernie Friedlander said.
"The organisation that I founded, Moving Forward Together, expresses my vision of people seeing the benefit of respecting and understanding of the individual, not to discriminate or stereotype."
The government award is presented to organisations or individuals working in a government department or in a Statutory Health Service in NSW for their work in assisting refugees. Nawal is a NSW Health maternity liaison officer.
"I am honoured to be recognised for my work with refugee and asylum seekers. This has been a long term and deep passion of mine. I am excited to continue working in this field and hope to continue making a meaningful and positive impact on those people who need our support," Nawal Nadar said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
