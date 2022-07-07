Fairfield City Champion

Sydney United 58 advance to Waratah Cup final

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:04am, first published 3:00am
Grand final bound: Sydney United 58 FC. Picture: Football NSW/Damian Briggs

Sydney United 58 have a chance to equal Hakoah Sydney City East's record of seven Waratah Cup titles after advancing to the decider with a come-from-behind 3-2 semi-final win against League One side Bonnyrigg White Eagles on Wednesday night at Valentine Sports Park.

