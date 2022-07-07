Sydney United 58 advance to Waratah Cup final

Sydney United 58 have a chance to equal Hakoah Sydney City East's record of seven Waratah Cup titles after advancing to the decider with a come-from-behind 3-2 semi-final win against League One side Bonnyrigg White Eagles on Wednesday night at Valentine Sports Park.
The White Eagles, who have won only four league games this year, were on track to cause an upset when Aaron Peterson and Marie Gauthier netted either side of the break to establish a 2-0 lead after 49 minutes.
But the Reds, who are languishing in eighth place on the NPL NSW Men's ladder, rallied with three goals in a 22-minute period to advance to the final against another League One team NWS Spirit FC who defeated Football South Coast Association side Wollongong United in the semi-final. The Spirit are unbeaten in their last nine league games including a 1-0 over Bonnyrigg on June 25.
Christopher Payne scored two goals in 12-minutes - his second from a lob over the goalkeeper - to restore parity as United 58 began to gain ascendency with numerous chances on goal.
Jordan Roberts' deflected freekick proved to be the winner for the Reds who lost the last Waratah Cup final 2-1 to Marconi in 2019. The Cup took a break in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.
United 58 won the last of their six Waratah Cup titles in 2016
In recent times, the Waratah Cup has become part of the qualifying competition for the Australia Cup. Sydney United 58 and Bonnyrigg are both preparing for home round of 32 Australia Cup fixtures.
The Reds play Monaro Panthers on August 3 (7.30pm) at Sydney United Sports Centre, while the White Eagles host the Oakleigh Cannons on July 21 (7.30pm) at Bonnyrigg Sports Club.
