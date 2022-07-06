Fairfield City Champion

Man wanted on outstanding warrant

Updated July 6 2022 - 3:38am, first published 12:22am
Wanted: Troy Carroll.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man known to frequent the Greenfield Park and Bonnyrigg areas wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

