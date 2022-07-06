Man wanted on outstanding warrant

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man known to frequent the Greenfield Park and Bonnyrigg areas wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Troy Carroll, aged 32, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant in relation to multiple offences including stealing, fraud, and robbery offences.

He is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, between 175cm to 185cm tall, solid build, and has dark hair with a beard and moustache.