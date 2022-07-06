Fairfield MP Guy Zangari is pushing for a Service NSW centre in the Fairfield CBD.
Mr Zangari has called on the state government via a motion in the NSW Parliament to open a new centre in Fairfield with the closest Service NSW centres currently in Wetherill Park and the newly-opened one in Merrylands.
"Having a Service NSW centre in the heart of the Fairfield CBD will assist Fairfield residents to access government services," he said.
"The Wetherill Park Service centre has been under pressure for quite some time. It is located in an industrial district, it is not easily accessible by public transport, and the queues from having to service a number of suburbs are inevitably long.
"Once customers eventually enter the foyer of the centre, they have an additional wait time to have their enquiry addressed. A backlog of issues and the increasing population to the area from the humanitarian intake a few years ago has meant an unfair increase in wait times."
A Service NSW spokesperson said they complete "extensive analysis" when identifying potential sites for new Service Centres. This includes considering population trends, customer demand and transactional growth within local government areas.
"There are three Service Centres located at Liverpool, Wetherill Park and the newly-opened Merrylands, which are within a six-kilometre radius of Fairfield to assist customers requiring in-person support," the spokesperson said.
"There are now 113 Service Centres open across NSW along with four mobile service centres allowing customers to complete more than 1000 NSW Government transactions at one convenient location. Another four centres will be opened in Sydney by the end of 2023.
"Service NSW has also embraced digital solutions for customers meaning they can complete transactions in the comfort of their own home and at a time which suits them.
"The vast majority of Service NSW transactions are completed digitally and that is the preferred transaction method for most customers. Customers can also call Contact Centre staff on 13 77 88 for assistance on weekdays between 7am and 7pm."
Mr Zangari said Fairfield is home to many elderly and vulnerable people who find it difficult to travel to access services.
"The government keeps saying that all services can be located online. What it hasn't considered is that there are many people in Fairfield who do not have access to the internet, or who are not computer literate due to either their age or the language barrier. Clearly the government is out of touch with the Fairfield community," he said.
"The government must understand that all town centres need government services, especially a Service NSW Centre which has now become a one-stop shop for a lot of things. It is imperative that the service be restored and that Fairfield residents have access to this service in their CBD.
"Fairfield is in desperate need of a boost. Bringing government services back to the Fairfield CBD will encourage growth. It will bring more people into the CBD, thereby improving business and attracting local investment and enterprise."
Mr Zangari and Prospect MP Hugh McDermott visited the Wetherill Park Service NSW centre last week
"Despite the state government claiming the newly-opened Merrylands Service Centre has absorbed the surplus enquiries and cutting the queues, it is clear that there is still a problem and there is still a need for a Service NSW Centre in the Fairfield CBD," Mr Zangari said.
Mr McDermott said: "The staff at Service NSW Wetherill Park are a dedicated, hardworking team but they are overwhelmed by the huge workload. I fully support Guy Zangari's campaign for a Service NSW office to be opened in Fairfield City centre."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
