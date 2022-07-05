Fairfield City Champion

'Proudest moment': New recruits start life on the beat

CB
By Chris Boulous
July 5 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the beat: Fairfield's new recruits Lachlan Willmore, Joy Al Bazi, Samantha Simonian, Polic Mansour and Noor Frjo with Superintendent Michael McLean.

New Fairfield City probationary constable Samantha Simonian said it was the "proudest moment of her life" to throw her cap in the air and graduate as part of class 353 last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.