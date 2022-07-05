'Proudest moment': New recruits start life on the beat

New Fairfield City probationary constable Samantha Simonian said it was the "proudest moment of her life" to throw her cap in the air and graduate as part of class 353 last month.
She was one of five new recruits to join Fairfield alongside Lachlan Willmore, Joy Al Bazi, Polic Mansour and Noor Frjo.
Advertisement
"I wanted a challenging, rewarding and dynamic career," probationary constable Simonian said of her reason for joining the force.
"I look forward to learning more about the job and putting everything into practice."
The probationary constables will complete a year of on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.
Mr Willmore, who studied forensic science, said he was looking forward to working with Fairfield's diverse community and meeting new people.
"I like the idea of doing something new everyday and not many jobs give you that like policing does," he said.
"It has been a very busy start and there has been a lot to learn in a very short amount of time but I am enjoying it."
Acting Police Commissioner David Hudson swore-in 200 new probationary constables, four detection police dogs and four general purpose police dogs as part of class 353.
"Behind every police officer and every probationary constable is a family and a network that plays a critical role in supporting our people," Acting Commissioner Hudson said.
"It's more important than ever that we ensure our police have our utmost support so that they can enjoy long and successful careers."
Acting Assistant Commissioner Toby Lindsay said probationary constables will also undertake a wide range of investigations including motor vehicle accidents, stealing offense and assaults.
"In addition to general duties policing, there are more than 100 specialist roles in support of our frontline police and community," he said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.