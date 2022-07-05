Firefighters assist SES with flood rescues

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) assisted the State Emergency Service with flood incidents across south-west Sydney as rain lashed the region on Monday night.
There were 101 flood rescues, mainly in south-west Sydney last night between 5pm and 9pm, including 50 rescues from homes and stranded vehicles in a half-hour period.
Advertisement
In one incident at Fairfield, a FRNSW 'in-water' rescue unit teamed up with fire crews from Guildford to come to the aid of five adults, three children and a dog from floodwaters.
The residents, including a disabled child, were sheltering in a granny flat as water levels rose around it.
FRNSW crews also searched and cleared up to 50 vehicles stranded by floodwaters at Canley Vale and Prestons.
FRNSW has played a major role in many of the 249 flood rescues since the weather emergency began at the weekend.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.