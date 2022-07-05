Fairfield City Champion

Firefighters assist SES with flood rescues

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 5 2022 - 2:27am, first published 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRNSW come to the aid of a family in Fairfield. Picture FRNSW

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) assisted the State Emergency Service with flood incidents across south-west Sydney as rain lashed the region on Monday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.