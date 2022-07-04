Fairfield City Champion
Opinion

'Never drive through floodwaters'

By Frank Carbone, Fairfield Mayor
Updated July 4 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:55pm
We are once again faced with a severe rain event, with road closures, evacuations and even rescues of people stranded. Council's crews are hard at work monitoring the safety of our roads, detention basins and working with the SES and police during this severe weather period.

