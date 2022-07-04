SES respond to calls for assistance

The Fairfield State Emergency Service (SES) was kept busy across the weekend attending to more than 50 calls for assistance as torrential rain swept across Sydney.
More than 20 volunteers were called to a range of calls including flood evacuations, leaking roofs and fallen trees. Monday night's rain saw several flood rescues take place including at Cabramatta and Canley Vale.
As of Tuesday morning, evacuation orders were still in place for parts of Lansvale.
The SES is reminding residents to never drive, ride or walk through floodwater and is warning people to stay off the roads as many are closed due to flooding and felled trees.
The Georges River at Liverpool Bridge peaked at 4.16 metres around 9pm Monday with the rain set to ease on Wednesday.
Joint disaster funding has been announced for 23 local government areas in Sydney - including Fairfield.
Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
