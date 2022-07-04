Fowler MP Dai Le opens electoral office in Cabramatta

It was no coincidence newly elected independent Fowler MP Dai Le officially opened her new office at 24-32 Hughes Street in Cabramatta on July 4.
"It's Independence Day," said Ms Le, as she hosted two sessions to meet residents on Monday.
"It's still feels so surreal that I got elected and that I am taking federal office, especially as an independent; it has never been anything but Labor.
"It has been quite humbling the support I have received. For me now there is a lot of hard work to engage with the community and I'm ready to serve them."
Ms Le said it is a "privilege" and "honour" to be one of only 1240 members of parliament elected since federation.
Last week she attended 'Pollies School' at Parliament House to learn about parliamentary protocols and procedures and understanding legislations in order to represent the community effectively.
She said she plans on tackling cost of living and housing affordability as her first orders of business.
"Health is something I am also passionate about and will be driving - especially getting funding for Fairfield Hospital," she said.
"I am grateful for all those who supported me. To those who didn't support me, I am still here to serve them. At the end of the day, I am a federal member for everybody. I will continue to work to advocate on a range of issues like health, cost of living, NDIS and small business for our community. The people of Fowler will be guaranteed they will have a loud voice in the federal parliament."
Ms Le, who will continue to serve the city as deputy mayor, thanked her council colleagues, friends, volunteers and family for their support during the campaign.
She singled out Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone - who "strongly backed" her throughout the campaign - for his support.
Mr Carbone said: "Our community wants someone enthusiastic to represent them - and Dai is that person."
"We always knew it was going to be difficult, but untimely the whole purpose of Dai putting hand up was for the people and to be that voice for the community," he said.
"Dai has a really thorough understanding of our needs of Fairfield and I'm sure she will express them in federal parliament."
