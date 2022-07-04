The man who grew up wearing Cabramatta's famous Two Blues came back home last week to put the finishing touches on a blue mural which he is the main focus of.
Parramatta Eels and NSW prop Junior Paulo is the focal point of a new mural spanning the width of the changerooms at New Era Stadium which features a number of prominent past and present NRL players that once played for Cabramatta.
The mural was part of a Taubmans initiative called Footy Club Rescue. Taubmans, who are a partner of the Parramatta Eels, are donating a series of Footy Club Rescue packages to clubs in need of a makeover.
The project involved two complete days of painting and included a complete repaint of the interior of both the Cabramatta home and away changerooms, the player tunnel and the exterior walls of the changerooms.
Paulo alongside Eels teammates Jake Arthur, Sean Russell, Will Penisini and Sam Louizou pulled on the white overalls to assist with the project.
Paulo said it was "surreal" to see a mural on the changerooms where started playing rugby league as a five-year-old. Paulo and his son Mario were there for the mural unveiling on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old is preparing for his ninth game in the sky blue next Wednesday as NSW travel to Brisbane for the Origin decider against Queensland.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
