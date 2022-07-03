SES take to the water for flood rescue training

The Fairfield State Emergency Service (SES) took to the water at Floyd Bay on the Georges River on Saturday morning for flood rescue training.
Volunteers spent most of the day on the water to reinforce their skills and to keep the boats ready when called upon. Under the guidance of level three swiftwater rescue technicians Peter Turner and John Manu, the two crews did a variety of skills associated with being a flood rescue operator including pulling an injured person out of water with a stretcher using 'Fred' the dummy.
"When you're in flood water it is important to know what the boat is going to do and not going to do. You need to know the boat because the boat can react in different ways and if you don't know what it is going do you can get into all sorts of trouble," Mr Turner said.
"It's all about keeping our standards up and going through different thing like hand signals which assist us in picking people up from the water."
SES flood rescue operators assist during floods with evacuation of residents and rescuing people. They were out in force on Saturday evening evacuating people from Lansvale.
In March 2021, Mr Turner and Mr Manu dodged caravans, cars and a 40-foot container to rescue 16 people from their houses in floodwaters at Wiseman's Ferry at 10pm.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
