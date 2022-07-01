Upgrades start on Fairfield Golf Course Detention Basin

The Local Government Association of NSW recognised four long-serving councillors who met certain eligibility criteria. Joe Molluso (1995-1999 and 2004- 2021) received an outstanding service award for 21 years of service, Ninos Khoshaba (2004 to 2021) received a merit award for his service on three terms of council, Del Bennett (1999 to 2008 and 2012 to 2021) received a merit award for her service on four terms of council and current mayor Frank Carbone received a merit award for his continued service on council since 2008.

A total of six projects with a total value of $30,000 received funding under the Creative Communities Grant Program which supports creative-based projects across Fairfield. The projects were: Australian Arab Cultural Forum, Cambodian Living Arts and Culture of NSW, Friends of STARTTS, Mago Shaheen (auspiced by STARTTS) and the Think and Do Tank Foundation.



The June 2022 Fabulous Fairfield award recipients from Canley Heights, Edensor Park, Fairfield East and St Johns Park were presented.

Council donated $2000 from the Mayoral Community Benefit Fund to the Wilson family from Smithfield after fire destroyed their house.

