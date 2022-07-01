Upgrades start on Fairfield Golf Course Detention Basin

Work has started on improving the "integrity" of Fairfield's biggest detention basin that helps protect residents during periods of prolonged rain: the Fairfield Golf Course Detention Basin.
The basin, one of 19 across Fairfield, collects water from the Orphan School Creek and slowly releases it into the Prospect Creek at Canley Vale which runs into the Georges River out to into the oceans. The work is expected to be completed in the next 12-months.
Advertisement
"Fairfield Council along with Resilience NSW are spending more than $4 million to upgrade the detention basin to maintain its integrity and to lift its capacity to be able to collect more than 240,000 cubic metres of water," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said.
"From the moment that it rains and the water falls on your rooftops and down your gutter and into the creeks, it is these detention basins that make sure we can keep our city, our residents and our houses as safe as possible."
Meanwhile, at Tuesday's council meeting Mr Carbone asked council officers to investigate opportunities to extend lighting of some local parks to allow locals to exercise into the early evening.
Council extended lighting to 8pm at 18 of council's major parks to allow residents to get out and be active into the early hours of the evening during COVID-19 restrictions last year.
"Not only did it prove popular but it helped ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of our residents during the challenging COVID-19 lock down period last year," Mr Carbone said as part of his mayoral minutes.
"I believe that this initiative would again prove popular with residents having the opportunity to safely use the parks' circuit walking paths or outdoor gym equipment in the evening."
The other mayoral minutes were:
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.