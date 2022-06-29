Fairfield City Champion

'Particularly concerning': Calls for south-west Sydney residents to get free flu shots

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 29 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:00pm
Health Minister Brad Hazzard has urged families to use the school holidays to book in for a free flu shot which has been extended for NSW residents until July 17 amid concerns vaccination rates are still not where they should be.

