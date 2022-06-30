Fairfield City Champion

'Outstanding' teachers recognised

By Chris Boulous
June 30 2022 - 3:00am
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell with Lansvale Public School principal Laura Karam.

Lansvale Public School principal Laura Karam was one of 85 teachers from across NSW who were recognised at the top levels of national accreditation.

