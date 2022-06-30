'Outstanding' teachers recognised

Lansvale Public School principal Laura Karam was one of 85 teachers from across NSW who were recognised at the top levels of national accreditation.
Mrs Karam, who is passionate about student success and engagement, received the lead teacher accreditation at Tuesday's ceremony at Linseed House, The Grounds of Alexandria.
Advertisement
Teachers who achieve Highly Accomplished or Lead Teacher (HALT) accreditation have met the highest standards for Australian teachers, requiring them to demonstrate the effectiveness, innovation and influence of their teaching practices.
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the state government recently set a target to recognise at least 2500 expert teachers with HALT accreditation - a tenfold increase by 2025.
"NSW has some of the most talented teachers in the nation and we want them to be recognised and remunerated for their impact. We've streamlined the application process and will provide greater support to teachers at each stage," Ms Mitchell said.
"These teachers are not only leaders and advisors in the classroom, they lead innovation and change across their school, region, NSW and beyond.
"I'm inspired by the commitment of these outstanding teachers to ensuring their professional practice is making an impact in the classroom and sharing their methods and results with colleagues far and wide."
Liverpool Boys High School teacher Christine Huynh was recognised for achieving the highly accomplished accreditation.
Ms Huynh won the Western Sydney Woman Educator of the Year award in 2020.
"I remember wanting to be a teacher from a young age - I would sit and mark my friend's books! The wonderful teachers I had at school also inspired me and I love that we truly can make a difference," she said at the time.
"I always think it is important to keep learning and developing my skills set - so my life goal is to keep learning and exploring."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.