In the midst of suburbia - where you can see the Sydney Harbour Bridge from the back paddock - Calmsley Hill City Farm is a reminder of Fairfield's rural history.
Calmsley Hill City Farm general manager Noah Moseley took the Champion through a day in the life of the farm which is located in Abbotsbury. And the day starts long before they open at 9am.
"We're here at 7am every morning and getting all the animals in because the vast majority spend the night in the paddocks; we bring them all in and prepare their bedding areas and their day closures and do their feeds and get the park ready for visitors," he said.
"Once the visitors are arriving we are doing a series of shows throughout the day and visitors can take a tractor ride to see the paddocks and learn about the farm."
The three main shows at the farm are:
Visitors can also have a try milking a cow at one of two daily cow milking demonstrations and there is a koala talk in the afternoon where you can learn about koala's unique adaptations and behaviours and threats they face in the wild.
People can also meet and pat some of the farm favourites including rabbits, lizards and ferrets. It forms part of the educational element at the farm with the farm a popular destination for school excursions.
"We have a structured program that works closely with the schools and it is all about animal welfare, where food comes from and sustainability," Mr Moseley said.
"It is an educational day out and they get to go through our garden and pat some animals - which is a first for many to be up close and personal with animals - and we do 12 educational stations and kids get to learn how to behave around dogs, snake safety and the importance of fresh fruit and vegetables in your diet.
"I think it's incredibly important kids are taught an understanding of animals - both for their own wellbeing and safety and also respect for animals."
The farm has 1000 different animals on the property. You can see a water buffalo, shetland pony, clydesdale horse, camel, donkey, as well as sheeps, lambs, goats, wombats, koala, kanagroos and range of birds.
The farm has a long 200-plus year history with Fairfield Council taking up the lease on the land in 1984 to create Fairfield City Farm which conducted educational programs. In 2009, the City Farm entered a lease agreement with Western Sydney Parklands Trust and Calmsley Hill was adopted as the new name of the site. As part of the Sydney Olympics 2000, the mountain bike competition was staged at the farm.
