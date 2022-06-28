Man charged over alleged role in Greenacre murder

Task Force Erebus investigators have charged a man over his alleged role in the murder of Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad earlier this year.
About 9.30pm on Wednesday, April 27, emergency services responded to reports a man had been shot in Greenacre.
Upon arrival, police located a man with gunshot wounds. He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, died at the scene.
He has since been formally identified as 39-year-old Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad.
The matter was initially investigated by detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad under Strike Force Betta.
The investigation subsequently formed part of ongoing inquiries by Task Force Erebus into several fatal shootings and criminal activities by organised crime networks across Sydney.
As part of ongoing investigations, detectives arrested a 49-year-old man during a police operation at Campsie on Monday, May 2.
Later that day, police executed a search warrant at a home at Wetherill Park, where they seized more than 25kg of methylamphetamine (ice), with an estimated potential street value of more than $22 million.
Officers also seized $200,000 cash and cloned number plates.
The man was charged with several drug and criminal group offences and remains before the courts.
Following further extensive inquiries, Task Force Erebus investigators laid two additional charges on the man via a legal representative last Friday (June 24).
He was charged with one count of accessory before the fact to murder, and accessory after the fact to murder.
Police will allege in court that the man was involved in the planning of Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad's death.
The man remains in custody and is next due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Wednesday, July 6. Investigations under Task Force Erebus continue.
