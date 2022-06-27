Looking for something to do with the kids these school holidays? Fairfield Council has you covered.
"Council is delivering a wide range of fun and interesting activities and workshops to keep children active in mind and body," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said.
"There is an activity for every child spanning council's libraries, leisure centres and Fairfield City Museum and Gallery. Register now to avoid disappointment."
Registrations are essential for most activities. Positions may be limited so register early.
Shrink Art
Monday, July 4 to Wednesday, July 6, 10am to 2pm.
Face Painting and Balloon Twisting
Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, 10am to 2pm.
Robogals: Claw Machine: Tuesday, July 5, 10am to 11.15am, lab.LX, Whitlam Library Cabramatta, ages: 9-12. Learn to build your own robot claw and practice basic mechanics and programming. Registration required.
Wacky Science Show: Thursday July 14, 10.30am to 11.30am, Wetherill Park Library, Ages: 4+. This wacky science show is educational and fun with humorous interactive demonstrations. Registration required.
Robogals: Sumo Mania: Tuesday, July 5, noon to 1.30pmm lab.LX, Whitlam Library Cabramatta, ages: 9-12. Students construct robots, customise them to their preferences and program them to push eachother out of a ring. Registration required.
Mindful Yoga Taster Sessions for Youth: Tuesday, July 5 and 12, 2pm to 3pm, Whitlam Library Cabramatta, ages: 13+. Come along and experience the therapeutic benefits of yoga led by an experienced yoga instructor. Registration required.
Powerhouse Youth Theatre (PYT) - School Holiday Drama Day: Wednesday, July 6, 10am to 3pm, Whitlam Library Cabramatta, ages: 14-18. PYT Fairfield is offering a one-day drama workshop in Studio 2166. Registration required.
Bunnings Holiday Craft - Celebrating NAIDOC Week: Wednesday, July 6, 10.30am to 11.30am, Whitlam Library Cabramatta and Monday, July 11, 10.30am to 11.30am, Smithfield Library, ages: 5+. A fun craft activity session courtesy of Bunnings Bonnyrigg, Smithfield and Villawood. Registration required.
DBZ Xenoverse Tournament: PS4 Edition: Thursday, July 7, 11am to 4pm, Whitlam Library Cabramatta, ages: 16+. Put your Dragon Ball Z fighting skills to the test and challenge the best of Cabramatta's console legends in Dragon Ball Z Xenoverse at Whitlam Library. Registration required.
Harry Potter Virtual Family Trivia: Wednesday July 13, 2pm to 3.30pm. A variety of trivia questions relating to all things Harry Potter. Trivia will be online via Zoom and Kahoot. Registration required. Terms and conditions apply. Link will be emailed once you have registered.
World Youth Skills Day: Friday, July 15, noon to 3pm, Workary, Whitlam Library Cabramatta. Plan and prepare for your future employment through stalls and mini information sessions. Registration required.
Watercolour and Collage Self-Portraits: Tuesday, July 5, 10.30am to noon, ages: 8-16. Cost: $9.50 per participant Bring along a photo of yourself, and explore creating a self-portrait with watercolour and collage. Tutor: Svetlana Panov.
Colour Experiments for Tots: Friday, July 8, 10.30am to 11.30am, ages: 2-5. Cost: $9.50 per participant Science and art collide in this hands-on workshop looking at colour. Tutor: Gemma Mckenzie-Booth
Colour Experiments for Kids: Friday July 8, 1pm to 2.30pm, ages: 6-12. Cost: $9.50 per participant. Become an artist and scientist in one day with this colourful crazy workshop looking into the weird and wonderful things that can be done with colour. Tutor: Gemma Mckenzie-Booth
Monster Cupcakes: Tuesday July 12, 10.30am to noon, ages: 7-14 Cost: $19 per participant Transform a simple cupcake into something spooky by using frosting. Tutor: Karina Santillan
Wildlife Acrylic Painting: Thursday July 14, 10.30am to noon, ages: 8-16. Cost: $9.50 per participant Discover the thrill of bringing animals to life by using acrylic paint and paper. Tutor: Karina Santillan
Active Kids School Holiday Program
Children aged 5-12 will have a blast at the Active Kids School Holiday program held between July 4 and 8 and 11 and 15. Sessions run from 8am to 4pm daily and incorporate a variety of physical activities to allow children to learn new skills, make friends, improve their confidence and stay active. Prices are $55 per child, per day.
Learn to Swim Holiday Program
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
