Sydney United 58 and Marconi had to settle for draws in round 17 of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition at the weekend.
In their final home game of the season, the Stallions were on track for all three points against the Mt Druitt Town Rangers on Saturday night when Connor Evans hit a sensational strike from range to opening the scoring. But the visitors had other ideas, with Jack Stewart tapping in a rebound from a free kick in the 82nd minute.
The draw means the Stallions are on 30-points and in fifth place - but only two points behind league leaders Manly who they play on Friday night.
"In every game teams are going to have chances, but I thought we had the majority of them and I thought we had the line of possession, I thought we dominated," Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said.
"I thought we dominated large parts of the game."
A late strike also meant the Reds had to settle for a 3-3 draw against Rockdale Ilinden at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.
A stoppage time equaliser from Will Mutch earned Rockdale a valuable point in the see-sawing contest after United 58 led 2-0 at the break courtesy of first-half goals from Tariq Maia and Chris Payne.
United 58 hit the lead again when Kyle Cimenti found the net with four minutes remaining before the home team restored parity one last time.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
