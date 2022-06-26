After NSW reclaimed the Women's State of Origin shield with a thrilling 20-14 against Queensland in front of a Women's Origin record 11,321 fans at Canberra's GIO Stadium, NSW coach Kylie Hilder said: "Samaima Taufa is a freak." Few could argue. The Mounties skipper (144m and 32 tackles) was instrumental in the Blues victory which sees them grab an overall 3-2 lead in series victories since the Origin clashes officially began in 2018. Mounties No.9 Keeley Davis set up the first try with a dummy-half grubber kick for Emma Tonegato. Dynamic centre Isabelle Kelly won the Nellie Doherty Medal who capped a stunning 192m, 10-tackle bust display with the sealing try.