Mounties pair Samaima Taufa and Keeley Davis help NSW reclaim the Women's State of Origin shield in front of a record crowd in Canberra

By Chris Boulous
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 10:30pm
After NSW reclaimed the Women's State of Origin shield with a thrilling 20-14 against Queensland in front of a Women's Origin record 11,321 fans at Canberra's GIO Stadium, NSW coach Kylie Hilder said: "Samaima Taufa is a freak." Few could argue. The Mounties skipper (144m and 32 tackles) was instrumental in the Blues victory which sees them grab an overall 3-2 lead in series victories since the Origin clashes officially began in 2018. Mounties No.9 Keeley Davis set up the first try with a dummy-half grubber kick for Emma Tonegato. Dynamic centre Isabelle Kelly won the Nellie Doherty Medal who capped a stunning 192m, 10-tackle bust display with the sealing try.

